Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) Given a €17.20 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €17.20 ($19.33) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Commerzbank Ag set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc set a €18.50 ($20.79) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.73 ($21.05).

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (ETR IFXA) traded down 0.61% during trading on Friday, hitting €19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of €21.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.78. Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €12.00 and a 12-month high of €19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €18.84 and its 200-day moving average is €17.31.

About Infineon Technologies AG

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

