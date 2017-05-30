Siemens AG (SIE) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($151.69) price target on Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Siemens AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on Siemens AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on Siemens AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens AG in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €132.15 ($148.48).

Siemens AG (FRA SIE) traded up 0.653% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €126.704. The company had a trading volume of 1,234 shares. Siemens AG has a 12 month low of €86.85 and a 12 month high of €133.39. The firm has a market capitalization of €102.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.888. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €120.70.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG is an integrated technology company with activities in the fields of industry, energy and healthcare. Siemens operates in six segments: Industry, Energy, Healthcare, Equity Investments, Siemens IT Solutions and Services and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). Industry, Energy and Healthcare are reported along with 14 divisions, which comprise the divisions, Industry Automation, Drive Technologies, Building Technologies, OSRAM, Industry Solutions and Mobility, belonging to the Industry Sector, the Divisions, Fossil Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Oil and Gas, Power Transmission and Power Distribution, belonging to the Energy Sector and the Divisions, Imaging and Information Technology (IT), Workflow and Solutions and Diagnostics, belonging to the Healthcare Sector.

