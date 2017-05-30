Barclays PLC Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE GOOS) opened at 18.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares during the first quarter valued at $958,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,449,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares during the first quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares during the first quarter valued at $487,000.

