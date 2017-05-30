Barclays PLC Trims Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Target Price to $35.00

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, May 8th. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SHAK. Cowen and Company decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research raised Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) traded down 0.79% on Monday, reaching $37.56. 314,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $967.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.28.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, SVP Peggy Rubenzer sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $393,172.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,146,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,354 over the last ninety days. 44.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,179,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after buying an additional 747,486 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 150.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,473,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after buying an additional 1,486,647 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,190,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,173,000 after buying an additional 238,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,498,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,059,000 after buying an additional 103,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,035,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 49,941 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc operates roadside burger stands. The Company serves an American menu of burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, shakes, beer and wine, among others. The Company’s signature items are its all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes and frozen custard.

