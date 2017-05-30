Barclays PLC Increases Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) Price Target to GBX 620

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 575 ($7.39) to GBX 620 ($7.96) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their price target on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 1,000 ($12.85) to GBX 950 ($12.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.18) price target on shares of Standard Chartered PLC in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Shore Capital upgraded Standard Chartered PLC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG increased their price target on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 515 ($6.62) to GBX 570 ($7.32) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Standard Chartered PLC from GBX 600 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($7.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 678.89 ($8.72).

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN) opened at 729.70 on Friday. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 471.34 and a 52 week high of GBX 821.60. The company’s market cap is GBX 23.92 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 726.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 718.38.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.34), for a total value of £44,746.85 ($57,478.29).

About Standard Chartered PLC

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

