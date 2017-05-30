Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) PT Raised to $43.00 at Barclays PLC

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective lifted by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, May 8th. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.29.

Shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) traded up 1.12% on Monday, reaching $36.89. 304,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Essent Group has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post $2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $34,017,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 310,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a private mortgage insurance company. The Company is engaged in offering private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its products and services include mortgage insurance, contract underwriting, and Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance.

