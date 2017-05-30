BankUnited (BKU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BankUnited earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 67 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE BKU) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,724 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $258.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

BKU has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays PLC set a $42.00 price objective on BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In related news, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $6,784,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,843,657.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $454,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,115 shares of company stock worth $10,729,597. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

