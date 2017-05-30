Albemarle Co. (ALB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,414,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Albemarle worth $149,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,523,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Albemarle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle Co. alerts:

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE ALB) opened at 112.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $74.86 and a 12-month high of $113.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $722.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.74 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post $4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-decreases-stake-in-albemarle-co-alb-updated-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.