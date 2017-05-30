Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,941,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Northern Trust worth $168,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in Northern Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $117,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) opened at 88.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $92.29.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post $4.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $61.32) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 23,167 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,126,035.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William L. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $38,329,679. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals across the world. Its segments include Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS), Wealth Management, and Treasury and Other.

