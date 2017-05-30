Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 979,512 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 979,512 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.05% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $49,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ FMBI) opened at 22.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.22.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post $1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van purchased 14,000 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $341,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary, First Midwest Bank (the Bank), is an Illinois state-chartered bank and provides a range of banking, treasury and wealth management products and services, to commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal and consumer customers.

