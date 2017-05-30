Bank of Montreal Can Holds Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Bank of Montreal Can continued to hold its position in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,876,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,564,000 after buying an additional 434,263 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 600,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 581,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 339,540 shares during the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,050,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (CG) opened at 17.75 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.61 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group LP will post $2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 9,928 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $172,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is a diversified multi-product global alternative asset management firm. The Company operates in four segments: Corporate Private Equity (CPE), Real Assets, Global Market Strategies (GMS) and Investment Solutions. Corporate Private Equity advises its buyout and growth capital funds, which pursue various corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

