First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,612,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,235,000 after buying an additional 212,848 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 552,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 305,104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 115,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) traded down 0.59% on Monday, hitting $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,182 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 37.72% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bank-of-montreal-can-has-3-048-million-position-in-first-industrial-realty-trust-inc-fr-updated-updated.html.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $477,623.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 995,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,709,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $475,420.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 978,159 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,785.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,313 shares of company stock worth $1,460,284. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.