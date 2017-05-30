Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,809 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Howard Hughes Corp worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howard Hughes Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 15.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 552,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,232,000 after buying an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 105.8% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 38,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) traded up 0.30% during trading on Monday, hitting $127.96. 219,892 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.93. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $101.20 and a 1-year high of $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.03. Howard Hughes Corp had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher John Curry sold 48,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $5,621,199.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,057.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Reuben Seth Davidsohn sold 5,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $710,423.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,745.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Corp Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

