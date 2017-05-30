Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Financial Engines Inc (FNGN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Financial Engines were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Engines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Engines during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Financial Engines during the fourth quarter worth about $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Engines by 39.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Engines by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 28,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Get Financial Engines Inc alerts:

Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ FNGN) opened at 38.40 on Tuesday. Financial Engines Inc has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.78 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Financial Engines Inc will post $1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/bank-of-montreal-can-boosts-position-in-financial-engines-inc-fngn.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Financial Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Financial Engines in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, Director John B. Shoven sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kelly O’donnell sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $151,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,326,277 shares of company stock worth $189,411,704. 15.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Engines Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Engines Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.