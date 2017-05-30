Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.31% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,115,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 114,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) opened at 5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.41.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AGTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

