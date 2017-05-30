PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,004,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE PSB) traded down 0.12% during trading on Monday, reaching $124.64. 38,458 shares of the company traded hands. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12 month low of $97.86 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.72.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total value of $276,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Stokx sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $854,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

