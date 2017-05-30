Bank of America Corp Reaffirms Buy Rating for BRF SA (BRFS)

Bank of America Corp reissued their buy rating on shares of BRF SA (NYSE:BRFS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BRF SA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of BRF SA (NYSE BRFS) opened at 14.19 on Thursday. BRF SA has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.34 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BRF SA during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in BRF SA by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 416,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 222,500 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in BRF SA during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BRF SA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BRF SA during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRF SA Company Profile

BRF SA is a multinational Brazilian company that owns a diverse portfolio of products and is a producer of foods. The Company’s segments include Brazil, Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Middle East and North of Africa (MENA), Asia, Africa and Other Segments. These segments include sales of all distribution channels and operations subdivided in to poultry, pork and other, processed, and other sales.

