Bank of America Corp (BAC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in a report released on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. Erste Group raised shares of Bank of America Corp from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, CLSA reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bank of America Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America Corp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE BAC) opened at 23.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America Corp’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Woods bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $595,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,830 shares in the company, valued at $972,162.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 652,377,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,389,581,000 after buying an additional 19,516,333 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,159,570,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,221,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,932,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,644,000 after buying an additional 1,110,544 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,404,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,802,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

