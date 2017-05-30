Bancroft Fund (BCV) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News coverage about Bancroft Fund (NYSEMKT:BCV) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bancroft Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Bancroft Fund (BCV) opened at 21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide income and the potential for capital appreciation, which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

