State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,435 Shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,895 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock after selling 10,435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Baker Hughes worth $38,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHI. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,470 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) opened at 55.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $23.59 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. Baker Hughes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.74 and a 52-week high of $68.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Incorporated will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.02.

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

