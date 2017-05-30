Baidu Inc (BIDU) Upgraded by Vetr Inc. to Strong-Buy

Vetr upgraded shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday, May 4th. Vetr currently has $198.65 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $194.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Get Baidu Inc alerts:

Baidu (BIDU) opened at 190.39 on Thursday. Baidu has a 12 month low of $155.28 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.96 and its 200-day moving average is $174.71. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/baidu-inc-bidu-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Asturias Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,275,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $11,816,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $933,189,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,456,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,265,000 after buying an additional 883,702 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.