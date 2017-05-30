Badger Meter’s (BMI) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $37.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) opened at 39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Horst Gras sold 4,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $177,740.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,542.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $354,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,013.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,623 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 24,345.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,496,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,499,000 after buying an additional 3,482,197 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 111.3% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,072,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after buying an additional 1,091,924 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth about $15,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,077,000 after buying an additional 244,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,718,000 after buying an additional 180,585 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of products incorporating flow measurement, control and communication solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers around the world. The Company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals and other fluids, provide and communicate timely measurement data.

