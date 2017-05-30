Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $391.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises updated its FY17 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) opened at 11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

In other news, Chairman E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $192,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 240,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 458,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,919,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 160,524 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BW. Sidoti decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

