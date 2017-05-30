Babcock International Group PLC’s (BAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,085 ($13.94) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Babcock International Group PLC to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 960 ($12.33) to GBX 860 ($11.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.10) price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.10) price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.50) price target on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,167.30 ($14.99).

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) opened at 950.7316 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 909.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 919.69. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.80 billion. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 780.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,112.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.65 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Babcock International Group PLC’s previous dividend of $6.50.

In other news, insider Archie Bethel purchased 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 883 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,995.55 ($17,977.59).

About Babcock International Group PLC

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is an engineering support services company. The Company offers support to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International.

