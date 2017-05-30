Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (BAB) PT at $1,133.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,167.30 ($14.99).

BAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.33) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.50) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.10) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($13.94) target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Babcock International Group PLC (LON BAB) opened at 942.50 on Friday. Babcock International Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 780.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,112.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 909.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 919.69. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 21.65 ($0.28) dividend. This is an increase from Babcock International Group PLC’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

In other Babcock International Group PLC news, insider Archie Bethel purchased 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 883 ($11.34) per share, with a total value of £13,995.55 ($17,977.59).

About Babcock International Group PLC

Babcock International Group PLC is a holding company. The Company is an engineering support services company. The Company offers support to the defense, energy, emergency services, transport and education sectors. Its segments include Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services and International.

