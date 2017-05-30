B. Riley Comments on Points International Ltd’s Q3 2017 Earnings (PCOM)

Points International Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Points International in a research report issued on Thursday. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09. Points International had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $81.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.85 million.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of Points International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) opened at 10.3828 on Monday. Points International has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company’s market capitalization is $153.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Points International during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Points International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Points International by 4.6% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 843,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Points International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 303,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Points International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. (Points) provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators using a common infrastructure. These services include a range of white label or private branded e-commerce services (Loyalty Currency Services) that enable the sale of loyalty currencies (such as frequent flyer miles, hotel points and credit card points), both retail and wholesale, and support the loyalty program consumer offerings and their back end operations.

