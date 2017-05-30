Axa SA (CS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axa SA (EPA:CS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €25.26 ($28.38).

CS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on Axa SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.80 ($31.24) price target on Axa SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank AG restated a “sell” rating on shares of Axa SA in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €24.00 ($26.97) price target on Axa SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €25.20 ($28.31) price target on Axa SA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Axa SA (EPA:CS) traded down 0.586% on Friday, reaching €23.745. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,391 shares. Axa SA has a 12-month low of €16.11 and a 12-month high of €25.80. The company has a market cap of €57.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.53.

Axa SA Company Profile

AXA SA (AXA) is a holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, International Insurance, Asset Management, Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products.

