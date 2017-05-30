Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Avid Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVID) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.72 million. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Shares of Avid Technology (OTCMKTS:AVID) opened at 5.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 89.1% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 178,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 84,322 shares during the period. Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $8,933,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 72.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 129,670 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BWS Financial cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc is a provider of an open and integrated technology platform, along with applications and services that enable the creation, distribution and monetization of audio and video content. The Company develops, markets, sells and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, secured content storage and distribution.

