AveXis Inc (AVXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of AveXis from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their target price on shares of AveXis from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AveXis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of AveXis in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AveXis (NASDAQ AVXS) opened at 75.20 on Thursday. AveXis has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.09 billion.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AveXis will post ($4.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $135,587.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,587.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,151,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,148,000 after buying an additional 1,674,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 3,055.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 1,654,248 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,028,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 729,007 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AveXis during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,602,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AveXis by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 458,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About AveXis

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

