AvalonBay Communities’ (AVB) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $191.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.73.

AvalonBay Communities (AVB) opened at 191.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.82 and its 200-day moving average is $179.23. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $158.32 and a 12 month high of $194.11.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.56 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 50.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post $5.10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.81%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,764 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.82, for a total transaction of $338,370.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 1,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.36, for a total value of $192,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,784 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,242 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Harrison Street Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,851,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

