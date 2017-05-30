AT&T Inc. (T) Position Boosted by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,689,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,401,000 after buying an additional 131,629 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 24,491 shares during the last quarter. Cpcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,909,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,920,255,000 after buying an additional 625,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,152,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after buying an additional 288,461 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) opened at 38.12 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $39.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 93.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Vetr upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Tigress Financial upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

