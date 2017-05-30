AT&T Inc. (T) Lifted to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $39.93 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Instinet reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, FBR & Co increased their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a mkt perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. AT&T has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $39.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post $2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 93.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,078,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,785,000 after buying an additional 37,617 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 13,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meristem LLP boosted its stake in AT&T by 57.4% in the third quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Kissinger Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

