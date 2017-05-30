AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, May 9th. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

Shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) opened at 21.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $743.42 million. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AtriCure will post ($0.95) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew L. Lux sold 20,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,352.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $214,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,950,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,313,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,456,000 after buying an additional 176,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,695,000 after buying an additional 75,266 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $16,213,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 939,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc is an atrial fibrillation (Afib) solutions company. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems designed for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. It has various product lines for the ablation of cardiac tissue, including its Isolator Synergy Ablation System, for the treatment of persistent and longstanding persistent forms of Afib in patients undergoing certain open concomitant procedures.

