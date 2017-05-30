Atossa Genetics (ATOS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.27

Press coverage about Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Atossa Genetics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ ATOS) opened at 0.4464 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Atossa Genetics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. The Company’s leading program uses its intraductal microcatheters, which deliver pharmaceuticals through the breast ducts.

