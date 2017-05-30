Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas Financial Holdings from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Atlas Financial Holdings Inc alerts:

Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) opened at 14.95 on Wednesday. Atlas Financial Holdings has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $179.85 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.29. Atlas Financial Holdings had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Financial Holdings will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atlas Financial Holdings Inc (AFH) Upgraded at Sandler O’Neill” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/atlas-financial-holdings-inc-afh-stock-rating-upgraded-by-sandler-oneill-updated-updated.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Financial Holdings by 54.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 218,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 76,428 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Financial Holdings by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial Holdings by 113.7% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 57,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its stake in shares of Atlas Financial Holdings by 23.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 445,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 83,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Financial Holdings during the first quarter worth $4,626,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Financial Holdings Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc formerly JJR VI Acquisition Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the business of providing commercial automobile insurance in the United States with a niche market orientation. The Company’s automobile insurance products provide coverage in three areas: liability, accident benefits and physical damage.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.