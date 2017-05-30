Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Atkore International Group updated its FY17 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of Atkore International Group (NASDAQ ATKR) opened at 21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.06. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

In related news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 37,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $963,196.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Mallak sold 12,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $315,917.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,325.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,738 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Atkore International Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth $132,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth $194,000.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atkore International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

