Shore Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for AstraZeneca plc (AZN)

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.38) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a GBX 4,000 ($51.38) price target on shares of AstraZeneca plc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($69.36) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($65.51) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($66.80) target price on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,041.80 ($64.76).

AstraZeneca plc (LON AZN) opened at 5239.1626 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is GBX 66.33 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,680.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,505.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,853.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,592.95.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

