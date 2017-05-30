Ashmore Group (AJMPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ashmore Group plc is an emerging market investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. Ashmore Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Ashmore Group (OTCMKTS:AJMPF) opened at 4.49 on Friday. Ashmore Group has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

