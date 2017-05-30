Mark Peter Brennan Acquires 22,500 Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc (ASND) Stock

Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) Director Mark Peter Brennan acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,425.00.

Mark Peter Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Mark Peter Brennan purchased 25,000 shares of Ascendant Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Mark Peter Brennan purchased 6,500 shares of Ascendant Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,355.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Mark Peter Brennan purchased 4,000 shares of Ascendant Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,680.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Mark Peter Brennan purchased 50,000 shares of Ascendant Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Mark Peter Brennan purchased 38,000 shares of Ascendant Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Mark Peter Brennan purchased 200,000 shares of Ascendant Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$120,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Mark Peter Brennan purchased 287,000 shares of Ascendant Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$180,810.00.

About Ascendant Resources

