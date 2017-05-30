Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEMKT:AKG) (TSE:AKG) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Asanko Gold were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Asanko Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Asanko Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,142,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after buying an additional 1,742,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 33.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,610,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after buying an additional 914,425 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Asanko Gold by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,678,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 3,568,830 shares during the period.

Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEMKT:AKG) opened at 2.03 on Tuesday. Asanko Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company’s market capitalization is $413.00 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94.

Asanko Gold (NYSEMKT:AKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Asanko Gold Inc will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Asanko Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc is a gold producer. The Company has operations in the Republic of Ghana. The Company’s segments include Canada and Ghana. The Company’s principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine (AGM) located in Ghana, West Africa. The Company’s Project 5M will upgrade the plant’s throughput to five metric tons per annum and expand mining operations to integrate the Esaase deposit, including the construction of a 27-kilometer overland conveyor.

