Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2317 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ ARTNA) opened at 36.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $331.41 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $19.19 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $94,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $84,788.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,755 shares of company stock valued at $497,633. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 79.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $317,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries offer water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Company distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

