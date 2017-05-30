Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) SVP Sells 9,781 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Gretchen Zech sold 9,781 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $756,462.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) opened at 74.90 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $78.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post $7.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 545,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,874,000 after buying an additional 84,282 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 9.1% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 290,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,570,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $68,623,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

