Argus Increases Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCE) Price Target to $46.00

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) had its price target upped by Argus from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCE. Barclays PLC set a $41.00 price target on Coca-Cola European Partners plc and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. ABN Amro reiterated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc lowered Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners plc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE CCE) opened at 41.35 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1-year low of $30.55 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola European Partners plc will post $2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Coca-Cola European Partners plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 0.9% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc Company Profile

Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc (CCE) markets, produces and distributes nonalcoholic beverages. The Company serves customers across Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. The Company’s segments include Europe and Corporate. CCE is The Coca-Cola Company’s strategic bottling partner in Western Europe.

