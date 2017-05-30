Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Ardelyx worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 19.4% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 14,083,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,242,000 after buying an additional 2,290,951 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $1,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 54.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,557,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) opened at 4.60 on Tuesday. Ardelyx Inc has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $16.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94. The firm’s market cap is $217.98 million.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post ($2.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutics focuses on addressing cardiorenal and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. It operates through the research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s products line includes cardiorenal portfolio and gastrointestinal portfolio.

