Brokerages Set ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Target Price at $24.75

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG cut their price target on ArcBest Corp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest Corp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ArcBest Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest Corp during the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ArcBest Corp by 30.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 306,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcBest Corp by 39.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in ArcBest Corp by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,771,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after buying an additional 127,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) opened at 18.85 on Tuesday. ArcBest Corp has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $486.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.72.

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.29 million. ArcBest Corp had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post $1.20 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ArcBest Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

About ArcBest Corp

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

