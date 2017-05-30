GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 11.5% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) opened at 84.37 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $70.32 and a one year high of $84.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.98.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.69 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 12th. Vertical Group downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Hagge sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $222,469.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ursula Saint-Leger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $4,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,038.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,816 shares of company stock valued at $19,083,092. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

