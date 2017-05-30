Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $60.39, but opened at $55.96. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 3,939,667 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.41 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen and Company raised their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Chewei Lin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,105. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,440.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,048 shares of company stock worth $4,933,946 over the last three months. 8.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,174,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 73.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 208,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 88,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 75.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after buying an additional 495,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 2.55.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post $4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

