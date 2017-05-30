Apple Inc. (AAPL) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank AG from $125.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Nomura set a $135.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Get Apple Inc. alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ AAPL) opened at 153.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.91 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91. The company has a market capitalization of $800.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $156.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $52.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/apple-inc-aapl-given-new-130-00-price-target-at-deutsche-bank-ag-updated-updated.html.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 6,308 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $894,663.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $377,976.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 67,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $10,041,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,023,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,686 shares of company stock worth $63,066,393 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,783,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,387,905,000 after buying an additional 6,237,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,739,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,450,260,000 after buying an additional 4,301,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,812,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,533,376,000 after buying an additional 5,830,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,540,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,824,791,000 after buying an additional 3,531,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,625,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.