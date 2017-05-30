Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Hilliard Lyons

Hilliard Lyons reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report issued on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $147.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Apple (AAPL) opened at 153.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post $8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.31%.

In related news, insider Angela J. Ahrendts sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total value of $11,098,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,806,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 67,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $10,041,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,023,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,686 shares of company stock valued at $63,066,393. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 88.3% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

