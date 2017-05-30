USS Investment Management Ltd Has $6,366,000 Position in Antero Resources Corp (AR)

USS Investment Management Ltd held its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Antero Resources Corp were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp by 22,753.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 365,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 364,048 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 438,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 232,389 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 62,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $9,059,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources Corp alerts:

Shares of Antero Resources Corp (AR) traded down 0.90% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,647 shares. The company’s market cap is $6.63 billion. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/antero-resources-corp-ar-position-maintained-by-uss-investment-management-ltd-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised Antero Resources Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank set a $31.00 price objective on Antero Resources Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In other Antero Resources Corp news, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 500,000 shares of Antero Resources Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,555,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.